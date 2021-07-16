eureKARE appoints Clement Tallec as Chief Financial Officer

Paris, France - 16July 2021: eureKARE ("the Company"), a pioneering new company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the disruptive fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology, today announces the appointment of Clement Tallec as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Clement Tallec brings a significant breadth of strategic and financial experience to eureKARE from across a wide spectrum of sectors and company sizes, ranging from start-ups to international corporations.

Mr. Tallec joins eureKARE from Alsid, a cybersecurity start-up successfully acquired by Nasdaq-listed company Tenable. There, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer, overseeing worldwide operational setup, growth, strategy, and financing. Prior to Alsid, Mr. Tallec established his financial career through a succession of senior roles in France and internationally, including as Vice President of Corporate Finance for Lenox Hill Advisers in New York, US, and as co-founder of the first IPO advisory department within a stock exchange for Euronext in Paris, France. Further, he has worked on small-, mid-, and large-cap M&As for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) and Aforge.

Mr. Tallec holds a Master's degree in Finance, Business Administration and Management from Université Paris Dauphine as well as a double degree Master in Management and MSc. in Corporate Finance from EDHEC Business School, France.

Rodolphe Besserve, Chief Executive Officer of eureKARE, commented:"Clement has an impressive record in advising companies and their management teams and we are delighted to welcome him to eureKARE. Having established Euronext's pre-listing advisory department, he is well versed in the European financial markets, and I look forward to drawing on his expertise as we continue to execute our strategy for growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Clement Tallec, said: "I'm thrilledto be joiningeureKARE at this exciting time for the company. Its unique approach to investing in life sciencesseeks to develop and support next generation biotechnology companies and I look forward to working with the team to help make its unique vision a reality."

About eureKARE

eureKARE is a pioneering new company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the cutting-edge fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology. eureKARE has a two-step investment approach to deliver long-term value creation. The Company supports transformational research by creating and financing new companies out of high value European science through its biotech start-up studios eureKABIOME (Microbiome) and eureKASYNBIO (Synthetic biology). The Company also intends to invest in more mature biotech companies and will systematically propose to offer some liquidity to early investors, thereby addressing a critical need in the European biotech field. Guided by its influential founder, Alexandre Mouradian, and a pan-European team, eureKARE has a rapidly growing portfolio of companies that have the potential to disrupt the life sciences industry.

eureKARE is headquartered in Luxembourg, with a presence in France & Belgium. For more information visit: https://eurekare.eu/



