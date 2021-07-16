- (PLX AI) - Semcon Q2 EPS SEK 1.69.
|Semcon Q2 Net Income SEK 30 Million
|Mi
|Semcon expertise support new electric delivery truck
|02.07.
|Resolutions at Semcon's Extraordinary General Meeting 2 July 2021
|30.06.
|Semcon accelerates its climate action agenda - commits to several initiatives and the 1.5 °C ambition
|01.06.
|Notice to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Semcon AB (publ)
