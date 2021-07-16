- (PLX AI) - Yara Q2 net income USD 539 million.
- • Q2 operating income USD 477 million
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|Fertiliser maker Yara to pay additional dividend
|Yara Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD 775 Million vs. Estimate USD 784 Million
|Yara International ASA: Yara delivers improved returns, proposes additional dividend
Yara reports improved second-quarter results, as improved pricing more than offset the impact of higher energy cost.
|Yara International ASA: Registration of share capital reduction
|Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter results 2021
