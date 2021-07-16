The new production line will enable the Taiwan-based manufacturer to produce larger and more powerful modules.Taiwanese solar cell and module manufacturer TSEC has started trial production with a new 500 MW solar cell line at its Yuanjing factory in Taiwan. The line, deployed at the end of March, is currently operating with an annual capacity of 400 MW, the company said. The manufacturing facility will be able to produce cells with wafers measuring between 8 to 12 inches, which would allow the manufacturer to produce more powerful modules with a power output of up to 700 W. TSEC invested TWD 900 ...

