

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear firm Puma SE (PMMAF.PK) reported Friday that its second-quarter operating result or EBIT was around 109 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 115 million euros.



PUMA's currency-adjusted sales increased around 96 percent to 1.59 billion euros from last year's 831 million euros.



The company attributed the strong results to continued brand momentum, successful product launches with high sell-throughs and strong growth across all regions, especially in North America.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, PUMA now expects the currency-adjusted sales to increase by at least 20 percent, compared to previous outlook of mid-teens currency-adjusted sales growth.



EBIT for the year is now anticipated to come in between 400 million euros and 500 million euros, while previous outlook was significant improvement.



Net earnings are still expected to improve significantly in 2021.



