

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's passenger car registrations increased at a moderate pace in June, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, showed on Friday.



Car registrations increased 10.4 percent year-on-year in June, but slower than the 53.4 percent growth posted in May.



Among the major EU car markets, Germany posted the biggest gain with a 24.5 percent increase. Sales in Spain were up 17.1 percent and that in Italy advanced 12.6 percent. In France, by contrast, passenger car sales contracted 14.7 percent.



Over the first half of 2021, EU demand for new cars grew by 25.2 percent and sales reached almost 5.4 million units. However, this was still 1.5 million units below the pre-COVID volume recorded over the first six months of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

