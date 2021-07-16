Site negotiations are underway for the facility, which would produce monocrystalline facial and bifacial modules for C&I and utility-scale markets in the United States and abroad.From pv magazine USA Jordan-based PV manufacturer Philadelphia Solar said it plans to build 1 GW of production capacity in the United States to serve both domestic and export markets. The company said its planned investment will support market growth, which is expected due to what it called the Biden administration's "extensive support" for the U.S. solar industry and manufacturing. The new facility is projected to create ...

