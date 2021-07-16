

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter group sales climbed 121 percent on a reported basis from last year and 129 percent at constant exchange rates.



Sales were up in triple digits in almost all regions, channels and business areas.



Compared to the pre-pandemic 2019, sales grew 18 on a reported basis and 22 percent at constant exchange rates.



