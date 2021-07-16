

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Software product company Micro Focus International plc. (MFGP, MCRO.L), in an update on its ongoing patent litigation with Wapp Tech, said that it has reached a settlement with Wapp for payment of $67.5 million for complete resolution of the dispute without admission of liability.



As per the settlement, the Company has been granted a fully paid-up, worldwide, irrevocable licence for the patents asserted by Wapp for current and future Micro Focus products and services, covering the Company as well as its customers.



In July 2018 Wapp brought a claim against Micro Focus in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing the company of infringing three patents in connection with Micro Focus' manufacture and sale of certain products in the ADM product line, including LoadRunner and Performance Center.



