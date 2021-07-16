- (PLX AI) - Swedbank shares rose 3% at the open after earnings significantly beat estimates on strong fees, lower costs and loan loss reversals.
- • Swedbank net interest income and fee income where both better than forecast
- • Expenses and loan losses also surprised on the positive side, while CET1 ratio also beat expectations
- • Better lending volumes offset the slight margin pressure in mortgages due to an increased tendency to shift to fixed-rate products, Bank of America said, reiterating a buy on Swedbank shares
- • ROE of 14.2% is good, but the potential is greater, SEB analysts said
- • Conference call 9:30 CET +46 8 566 42 651
