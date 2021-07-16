Dexion Equity Alternative Ltd - Second and final distribution announcement

DEXION EQUITY ALTERNATIVE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Second and final distribution announcement (Redemption Portfolio)

As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the Redemption Portfolio of:

GBP £0.029700 per ordinary Sterling share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary Sterling shares on the register at the close of business on 12 July 2021 (the "Record Date").

The Final Distribution will be paid by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on Monday 19 July 2021 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidator

Dexion Equity Alternative Limited (in voluntary liquidation)

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com