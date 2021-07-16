Anzeige
Freitag, 16.07.2021
STARTSCHUSS: Neuer Spieler am Markt! Kupfer-Transformation löst massive Kurs-Explosion aus!
S&amp;P Dow Jones Indices: Moderna Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderna Inc. (NASD:MRNA) will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:ALXN) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 21. AstraZeneca Plc (LSE:AZN; NASD:AZN) is acquiring Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 21, 2021

S&P 500

Addition

Moderna

MRNA

Health Care


S&P 500

Deletion

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

ALXN

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2021 PR Newswire
