

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area final consumer prices and foreign trade figures. According to flash estimate, inflation eased to 1.9 percent in June from 2 percent in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.07 against the yen, 1.0862 against the franc, 0.8526 against the pound and 1.1815 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

