Worried South Africans Need Options Now More Than Ever

LONDON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A week of increasingly violent unrest in South Africa has left citizens fearful for their safety and deeply concerned as to what the future might bring. The riots and looting have also contributed to the weakening rand and caused disruptions to the nation's vaccination rollout programme. As a result, worried South Africans are looking to accessible avenues to open doors to other countries as a Plan B for their families, should they need it.

Over the last 18 months, there has been a growing concern for security in the country exasperated by the impact of hard lockdown levels and a slow vaccination process. This has led many citizens to look into acquiring second citizenship.

"Astute South Africans without access to an ancestral path to a second citizenship are understandably worried as they realise the importance of having that second citizenship as an insurance policy," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a legal advisory that supports clients seeking second citizenship. "What many South Africans are learning now is that there is a stress-free route to a Plan B that is also relatively affordable. During these times of unpredictability, a second citizenship is the most important asset you can have to safeguard your family's future."

With the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on the continent, South Africa has struggled with an inundated healthcare system along with a drastic economic downturn. The combination of this together with the recent riots, have raised understandable concerns for the future of the nation and has brought to the fore the need for investment into protecting both family and wealth.

One of the most popular routes to acquiring a second citizenship is through Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes - a process that grants citizenship in exchange for a qualifying investment into the host nation's economy. The Caribbean island of St Kitts and Nevis is a popular choice for South Africans as a means to open doors to many countries across the globe and as a safe haven. They are currently offering a temporary discount that allows families of up to four to acquire citizenship for a reduced price. Until December 31st, an investment of only $150,000 can be made rather than the previous $195,000.

"South Africans are proud of their beautiful country but, sadly, as seen in many countries across the world, volatility can lead to dire consequences for the future. Citizenship by Investment can provide that security and peace of mind that is needed during these times. It is also important to note that South Africans are legally allowed to have dual citizenship, they must just follow the correct procedures with home affairs to retain their South African citizenship," concludes Emmett.

