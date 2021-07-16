- (PLX AI) - Carl Zeiss Meditec Q3 revenue EUR 430.8 million vs. estimate EUR 311 million.
- • Revenue benefitted from a rise in recurring revenues as well as a further recovery in demand for equipment
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 120.1 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.91 vs. estimate EUR 0.35
- • Carl Zeiss Meditec FY revenue is now expected to exceed the previous forecast of EUR 1.6 billion
- • Carl Zeiss Meditec EBIT margin for fiscal year 2020/21 is projected to significantly exceed the previous forecast of 20%
- • Sees lower than usual sales & marketing expenses
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de