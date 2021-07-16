DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST



16.07.2021 / 12:05

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to the voluntary update on civil unrest published today by the Company's subsidiary, Pepkor Holdings Limited. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 16 July 2021

