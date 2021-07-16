- (PLX AI) - Autoliv Q2 revenue USD 2,022 million vs. estimate USD 2,011 million
- • Q2 EBIT USD 164 million vs. estimate USD 186 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 166 million vs. estimate USD 187 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 8.2%
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 20-22%, cut from 23% previously
- • Outlook FY organic growth 16-18%, cut from 20% previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 9-9.5%, cut from 10% previously
- • Says as a result of continued demand and supply chain uncertainty, we are adjusting our full year indication
- • Keeps 2022-24 targets of average annual 4-5% growth over LVP and 12% adjusted operating margin
- • Shares down 6% in Stockholm
