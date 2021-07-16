- (PLX AI) - Sweco Q2 revenue SEK 5,643 million vs. estimate SEK 5,630 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 509 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 379 million vs. estimate SEK 386 million
Sweco Q2 EBITA SEK 529 Million vs. Estimate SEK 549 Million
Interim report January - June 2021 Sweco AB (PUBL)
