- (PLX AI) - Topdanmark Q2 net income DKK 522 million vs. estimate DKK 452 million
- • Q2 EPS DKK 5.9 vs. estimate DKK 5.2
- • Q2 combined ratio 81.2% vs. estimate 82.6%
- • Q2 combined ratio ex run-off 83.6% vs. estimate 85%
- • The assumed combined ratio for 2021 is improved from 87-88 to 85-86, excluding run-off in H2 2021
- • The assumed premium growth for non-life insurance is improved from 3-4% to 4-5%
- • The model post-tax profit forecast for 2021 is improved from DKK 1,450-1,550m to DKK 1,650-1,750m, excluding run-off in H2 2021
