Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2021 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/07/2021) of GBP65.47m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/07/2021) of GBP48.8m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/07/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 234.06p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 232.63p Ordinary share price 231.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.09)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 114.94p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 115.00p Premium to NAV 0.06% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 15/07/2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 117803 EQS News ID: 1219613 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219613&application_name=news

