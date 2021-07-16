DJ SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2021

Press release 16 July 2021

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2021

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) Interim Report January-June 2021 is now available for download on sbab.se/IR.

January-June 2021 (January-June 2020) - Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,038 million (821) - Net interest income totalled SEK 1,725 million (1,501) - Expenses amounted to SEK 616 million (553) - Net credit losses resulted in a recovery of SEK 3 million (loss: 18). - The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio amounted to 15.8% (16.7) - All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Inglander, CEO SCBC

Phone: 08-614 43 28, E-mail: mikael.inglander@sbab.se ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2021 File: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2021 (press release)

Language: English Company: SCBC Sweden EQS News ID: 1219561

SCBC / Half Year financial report Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1219561 2021-07-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219561&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)