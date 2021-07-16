Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
STARTSCHUSS: Neuer Spieler am Markt! Kupfer-Transformation löst massive Kurs-Explosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
16.07.2021 | 12:31
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2021

DJ SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2021 

Press release 16 July 2021

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2021

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) Interim Report January-June 2021 is now available for download on sbab.se/IR.

January-June 2021 (January-June 2020) - Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,038 million (821) - Net interest income totalled SEK 1,725 million (1,501) - Expenses amounted to SEK 616 million (553) - Net credit losses resulted in a recovery of SEK 3 million (loss: 18). - The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio amounted to 15.8% (16.7) - All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Inglander, CEO SCBC

Phone: 08-614 43 28, E-mail: mikael.inglander@sbab.se ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2021 File: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2021 (press release) 

Language:   English 
Company:    SCBC 
        Sweden 
EQS News ID:  1219561

SCBC / Half Year financial report Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1219561 2021-07-16 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219561&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.