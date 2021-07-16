

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's harmonized annual inflation was unchanged in June as the upward impact of education costs was offset by the downward effect of the restaurants and hotel component.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, same as in May, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Friday.



The biggest upward impact, +38 percentage points, on annual inflation was registered in the education index, largely due to higher private school fees.



The downward impact came mainly from the restaurants and hotels index, -0.93 percentage points.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 1.4 percent in June.



