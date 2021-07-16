Last year's newly installed PV capacity comes from 2.8 GW of ground-mounted PV and 596 MW of rooftop installations. Sustained growth is expected in 2021.From pv magazine Spain According to new statistics released by Spanish photovoltaic association UNEF, 2020 was the second-best year ever in terms of newly deployed PV capacity in Spain. The association reports that 3.4 GW was installed last year, of which 2.8 GW came from ground-mounted PV plants and 596 MW from rooftop solar arrays. In 2019, the best year in the photovoltaic history of Spain so far, 4,201 MW were installed on the ground and ...

