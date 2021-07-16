

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $295 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $52 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $321 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.5% to $781 million from $512 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $321 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $781 Mln vs. $512 Mln last year.



