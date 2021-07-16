- (PLX AI) - Biotage Q2 revenue SEK 303.5 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 20.6%
- • Q2 net income SEK 46 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|21,240
|21,480
|13:42
|21,260
|21,440
|13:42
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:34
|BIOTAGE AB reports Q2 results
|13:10
|Biotage Q2 EBIT SEK 62.5 Million
|(PLX AI) - Biotage Q2 revenue SEK 303.5 million.• Q2 EBIT margin 20.6%• Q2 net income SEK 46 million
► Artikel lesen
|13:06
|Biotage AB (publ) Interim report January - June 2021
|01.07.
|Biotage AB appoints new finance chief
|01.07.
|Biotage AB (publ) appoints new CFO
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BIOTAGE AB
|22,060
|+1,29 %