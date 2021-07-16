

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported revenue of 430.8 million euros in the third quarter, up 70% from 253 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, helped by a rise in recurring revenues as well as growth in demand for equipment.



Earnings for the quarter grew to 0.91 euros per share from 0.06 euros per share last year.



Looking forward, the company expects its revenue in the full-year to exceed the previous forecast of approximately 1.6 billion euros.



