Two different devices designed by German manufacturer Bosswerk can feed up to 300 or 600 watts into the home network. The company offers a 12-year guarantee.From pv magazine Germany Greenakku, a German provider of solar modules for applications in balconies, has begun selling a micro-inverter that German manufacturer Bosswerk has specifically designed for balcony PV panels. The BW-MI300 and BW-MI600 inverters were developed for plug-in photovoltaic systems and allow monitoring via WiFi connection. The BW-MI300 costs €149 in the Greenakku online shop and the BW-MI600 €259. Bosswerk grants a 12-year ...

