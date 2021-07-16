Sesame Oil Market is set to experience a value growth of around 5.5% CAGR over the next ten years: PMR

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sesame oil market share is set to experience a value growth of around 5.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

Sesame oil is widely utilized in daily meals across all regions. The product is processed and utilized as an ingredient in baked goods and margarine manufacturing. It's also used in salad dressings and spreads such as hummus in its raw state.

Sesame oil comes in a variety of grades depending on the process used to extract it. Hot water flotation, bridge presses, ram presses, and small-scale expellers are all processes that require a lot of manual labor. Mechanical extraction methods such as using an expeller press, larger-scale oil extraction machinery, or pressing followed by chemical solvent extraction are also viable choices.

Various nutritional elements such as potassium, vitamin, iron, zinc, and minerals of sesame oil open are set to new opportunities for manufacturers over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market in South Asia is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6.3% through 2031.

is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6.3% through 2031. Organic sesame oil is expected to exhibit a significant value CAGR of around 6.8%, owing to increasing demand for minimally processed, clean label, and chemical- and pesticide-free food and beverage products.

By type, sales of cold pressed sesame oil are expected to surge at a value CAGR of 6.2% globally.

COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the growth of the sesame oil market. Losses are projected to be recovered in the future owing to rising demand for nutritious and plant-based food.

"Consumers are becoming more health conscious, which is resulting in a trend toward nutritionally high products. Refined sesame oil is an exceptionally good edible oil and is characterized by high stability. Thus, manufacturers could gain increased profits by targeting the vegan population and health-conscious consumers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Sesame oil manufacturers are focusing on developing application-specific products by investing in research & development. Manufacturers are constantly making efforts in increasing production capabilities and sales across various regions of the world.

Some of the key manufacturers of sesame oil include Kadoya Sesame Mills Inc., La Tourangelle, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pansari Group, and V.V.V & Sons Edible Oils Limited

In 2021, Dipasa Group entered into a collaboration with plant-based nutrition company, Equinon, to launch a variety of protein-rich sesame seeds. This partnership brought two giants companies together to develop a first-of-its-kind higher-protein sesame seed with an alternative to conventional plan-based variety with functional ingredients.

In 2019, Olivado Ltd set up its third manufacturing plant in Tanzania . The company has been working on expanding its production capacity.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global sesame oil market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of nature (organic and conventional), type (cold pressed sesame oil and refined sesame oil), source (white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, and brown sesame seeds), end use (food processing, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals/ nutraceuticals, food service, and retail and household), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world.

