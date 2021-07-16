Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
STARTSCHUSS: Neuer Spieler am Markt! Kupfer-Transformation löst massive Kurs-Explosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0DX ISIN: SE0003366871 Ticker-Symbol: SSV2 
Tradegate
16.07.21
13:37 Uhr
0,201 Euro
-0,001
-0,50 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1990,20415:08
0,2010,20215:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2021 | 14:29
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Riksgälden: The National Debt Office is issuing a term loan facility to SAS

The National Debt Office is issuing a term loan facility to SAS

On behalf of the government, the Debt Office has issued a term loan facility of SEK 1.5 billion to SAS. The loan facility is part of a joint action whereby the Danish government makes an equally large commitment. The loan facility can be utilised until 31 December 2022. Repayment of any loans made is required by 31 December 2026 at the latest.

As a consequence of the corona virus pandemic, the demand for air travel continues to be at very low levels. At the same time, SAS is important because its network of air travel within the Nordic countries fulfils a basic need of those societies. The Swedish government, which together with the Danish government, are the largest owners of SAS, sees this measure as a way of supporting the airline during the ongoing crisis.

Press contact: (+46) 8 613 46 01


SAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.