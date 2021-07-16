A 125 kW/500kWh storage unit will be tested by China's National Photovoltaic and Energy Demonstration Experimental Center. The storage system will be provided by Canadian specialist VRB Energy.China's National Photovoltaic and Energy Demonstration Experimental Center has begun testing vanadium redox flow batteries at its Daqing facility in northeastern China. The announcement was made by Toronto-based Sparton Resources Inc., a minority shareholder in Canadian vanadium redox battery provider VRB Energy, which will provide a 125 kW/500 kWh storage unit for testing. "The unit will be installed ...

