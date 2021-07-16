Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR) has provided an update on its drill program at its 100%-owned Gold Drop Property. The Gold Drop Property is located 3 kilometers north of Greenwood, in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, which has a long history of mining having produced 1.4 million ounces gold, 10 million ounces silver and 0.7 billion pounds copper. Diamond drilling commenced on June 8, with a total of 18 drill holes completed to date.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-u232UUAsw

The program started by drilling the Perky vein where 12 drill holes were completed to test the northern lateral extension of the vein. This drilling focused on identifying lateral extension of the Perky vein, which was previously trenched over 10.3 metre interval, yielding grades as high as 54 g/t gold, 194 g/t silver, and 134 parts per million tellurium over a 0.70 metre width. Drilling in 2020 at the Perky Vein resulted in several significant intercepts including 235 grams per tonne gold over 0.53 meters and 119.5 grams per tonne gold over 0.45 meters.

The drilling rig was then moved over to test the Lively vein where a total of 6 drill holes have been completed. At the Lively vein, drilling successfully intersected the vein and discovered a parallel mineralized structure to the east of the Lively vein, approximately 10 to 20 centimeters in true width, containing pyrite along the contact margins. Once drilling of the seventh hole at the Lively vein is complete, the rig will be relocated to the COD vein where one drillhole is planned to test the northern edge of the known mineralization.

Prospecting and geological mapping will continue in the Rhoderick Dhu and Ken area. As the company's technical staff continue to actively evaluate the field data from last year, new targets and field activities may be planned throughout the field season.

The shares are trading at $0.16. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com. For Investor Relations email ir@ggxgold.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90435