The "CBD Online Retailer Report: The French Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the top online retailers selling into the French market and provides insights into the prevalence of brands and product types being offered. It also includes analysis on the offerings from different retailer types, which will provide insight into how these retailers are engaging with CBD products and where brands are finding opportunities in the market.

The retailer categories are as follows:

Beauty and cosmetics

CBD specialists

Headshops/smartshops

Health and wellness

Online marketplaces

Pet specialists

Pharmacies

Supermarkets

Vape specialists

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction

3 Top online retailers

4 Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3d4j8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005324/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900