The "CBD Online Retailer Report: The French Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report identifies the top online retailers selling into the French market and provides insights into the prevalence of brands and product types being offered. It also includes analysis on the offerings from different retailer types, which will provide insight into how these retailers are engaging with CBD products and where brands are finding opportunities in the market.
The retailer categories are as follows:
- Beauty and cosmetics
- CBD specialists
- Headshops/smartshops
- Health and wellness
- Online marketplaces
- Pet specialists
- Pharmacies
- Supermarkets
- Vape specialists
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Introduction
3 Top online retailers
4 Methodology
