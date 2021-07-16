Preliminary results were published for Solargiga, Zhonghuan Semiconductor, GCL System Integration, JYT Corporation and Akcome Tech.Wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has published the preliminary financial results for the first half of 2021. The company said it expects to achieve revenue of up to RMB 18 billion ($2.79 billion) during the period, with a year-on-year increase of 108%. Net profit is predicted to come in at up to RMB 1.55 billion, which would represent 188% growth over the first six months of 2020. Zhonghuan said the positive performance is due to the expansion of its capacity ...

