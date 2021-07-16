The "Regulatory Report: EU Regulation of Herbal Smoking Products with Nicotine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses EU member states' interpretation of herbal smoking products containing nicotine, which are not explicitly regulated at the EU level. It also provides an overview of the regulations that apply to herbal products for smoking, regardless of whether they contain nicotine.

The products to be analysed in this report are herbal nicotine products or so-called non-tobacco cigarettes, which are composed of a mixture of various herbs plus nicotine.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Nicotine-containing herbal products: the regulatory gap

3 What is the interpretation of the member states?

4 The current regulatory framework for 'herbal products for smoking' under the TPD

