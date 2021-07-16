Anzeige
Freitag, 16.07.2021

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, July 16

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of retention restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted August 28, 2020.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
37,500
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37,500
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2021-07-14
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionRepresents a surrender of shares to satisfy the tax obligation on the release of vested RSUs.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$23.0349		Volume(s)
14,757
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,757
$23.0349
e)Date of the transaction2021-07-14
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez, Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

© 2021 PR Newswire
