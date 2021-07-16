Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR Newswire
London, July 16
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnold W. Donald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction: 1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of retention restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted August 28, 2020.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
37,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37,500
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-07-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction: 2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Represents a surrender of shares to satisfy the tax obligation on the release of vested RSUs.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$23.0349
|Volume(s)
14,757
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,757
$23.0349
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-07-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
Arnaldo Perez, Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
