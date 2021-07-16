How Vlad Shurigin Photography Produces Photos Of Cars, People And Much More To Provide People With The Enjoyment Of Their Favorite Things

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / There is a common phrase that pictures are worth a thousand words. This includes paintings, photographs, and illustrations amongst other visual publications. This is because visual art has the distinct ability to capture a moment in its entirety; both bringing our focus to the subject while allowing us to understand the space around the main subject and how they are relating to their environment. However, people can understand the same visual in a number of different ways.

Vlad Shurigin Photography is a company that specializes in automotive photography, lifestyle photography, graphic images, travel photography, watch photography, and renders. If it has anything to do with high-end exotics/luxury, they photograph it.

Vladislav Shurigin Photography's motivation for their photography business was their love and passion for cars. They loved the feeling that cars gave and wanted to see how they could help people experience that feeling more. The solution, to them, was photography. Their founder, Vladislav Shurigin (Zuumy), would capture a photograph of someone's car, it would freeze that image in time for the client to enjoy forever. The company absolutely loved the feeling of giving someone a photo of their car and seeing the happiness they experienced. There is a lot of passion that goes into building a car and he wanted to give people a reward they can have forever.

What has helped this dream come to fruition is that the company does not see other artists as competition to their overall success. To them, photography is art and everyone is entitled to their own opinion. They are aware that some people will like their work and some will not, but at the end of the day, they feel like they are bringing people enjoyment through photographs.

As previously mentioned, the company is owned by its namesake, Vladislav Shurigin, who goes by Zuumy. Vlad came to the United States with his parents with almost no money to their name. Photography was always a passion for him that he was able to hone into a larger business.

'I am currently living in New York city. I moved here when I was 4 years old from Ukraine. I have a bachelor's degree in Graphic Design and I have been taking photos for the last 5 years. I first started taking photos of my own car, slowly progressing to shooting my friends' cars. The more cars I shot the more people wanted photos from me, and the more I shot the better I got. Photography has taken me all over the world, and photography helped me make connections I couldn't imagine. I went from dreaming about exotic cars to shooting them, I went from looking at companies like Lamborghini and Ferrari, to shooting for them. Photography was my gateway into the life I dreamed about. It opened doors that I didn't even know existed. My photography allowed me to become an influencer in the automotive industry,' Vlad explains.

Vlad Shurigin Photogra has many big things planned for the future as they continue to provide photographs for their clients. To find out more about Vlad Shurigin Photogra phy, you can visit their website here .

