AXIA Capabilities Taking New Heights with the Introduction of AXIA Encrypted Smartphone

The project is launching an ultra-secure encrypted phone that has unique features and rewards.

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / AXIA Telecom, which is an integral part of the AXIA Project and its growing ecosystem of diverse organizations and Dapps, has announced a one of a kind encrypted smartphone.

It's a globally functioning device that provides its users with maximum level security communication. All popular features of the industry-leading counterparts are included in addition to the benefits of receiving rewards of driving the greater value into AXIA Coin. The device is being offered to the public at a fraction of the cost of other devices that provide less in terms of overall security.

With the AXIA smartphone, emerging markets will also reap the benefits of greater accessibility and better Internet connectivity and communication services via access to the entire AXIA Ecosystem.

'The AXIA team is excited to bring AXIA Telecom to market and offer the AXIA encrypted smartphone as part of the ecosystem. The smartphone will provide users with secure communications, cost savings, and unlimited access to AXIA's participatory economy and the entire suite of services, offerings and applications in which users can create and receive value simultaneously through their decentralized activity - activity that can transform our lives for the better in the near future. Furthermore, AXIA Telecom will position itself as one of the organizations in the AXIA Ecosystem to work with governments and humanitarian aid organizations to provide countless opportunities for economic development and growth that would otherwise never be available.' - AXIA Founder Nick Agar

The ultra secure phone will be made available exclusively online with a variety of monthly plans for individuals and businesses around the world in Q4 of 2021. The project will also provide affordable global connectivity with the use of international SIM cards to AXIA community members without contractual obligations.

AXIA Telecom CEO Winter Liu confirmed that 'The new AXIA encrypted smartphone will not only give users the ability to communicate securely, but will also offer them savings on data, SMS and phone calls as well as either eliminate or significantly reduce roaming charges; as it is designed to be accessible for everyone. The smartphone is a very simple device that gives people the means to connect with others all over the world safely and securely, bringing them together and empowering unlimited connectivity to transform our lives in the near future.'

With the seamless integration into the AXIA Ecosystem, the users will have access to over 17 applications and platforms that include services such as a decentralized digital banking portal and a privacy-focused search engine.

Pre-orders for the phone will start on the AXIA Coin website prior to the end of July 2021.

About AXIA

AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications and platforms that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models.

