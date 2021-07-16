Perpetual Industries, Inc.: Perpetual Industries Announces Resignation of Director and COO

AUBURN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Perpetual Industries (OTC PINK:PRPI) announced today that Mr. Carl Dilley has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and Chief Operations Officer (COO) so that he can focus his efforts on other professional and personal duties.

Mr. Dilley has served as a director on the board since 2015, and as COO since 2019. The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank Mr. Dilley for all of his valuable contributions and service to the Company over the past six years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

"It's very satisfying to see how Perpetual has evolved over the years and reached major milestones. I am proud to have played a role on the team and am confident that the Company will continue to enjoy tremendous success," says Mr. Dilley.

Mr. Brent Bedford, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board commented, "During Carl's time with the Company, he has provided valuable insight and assistance as we acquired assets and expanded operations. On behalf of the entire Board and management team here at Perpetual, we appreciate his support and guidance over the years."

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy-efficient technologies. Our mission is to "perpetuate industry" by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the Company's core is a proprietary technology known as the XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy-efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low-cost, green-energy-powered solutions for a variety of industries, including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing, while continuing our research, development and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.

