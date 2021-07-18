AT&S: AT&S, leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, is expanding its geographical footprint and will be represented in Malaysia in the future. During a visit to AT&S's Group headquarters in Leoben Hinterberg, a delegation from the Malaysian Senior Minister of Economy and Industry, Dato' Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, was able to see for themselves AT&S's innovative strength and to discuss further cooperation steps and future projects with the Management Board team. Also present at the meeting were Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the AT&S Supervisory Board, Willi Do¨rflinger, Honorary Member of the Supervisory Board, Horst Bischof, Vice-Rector Graz University of Technology, the Malaysian Ambassador Dato' Ganeson Sivagurunathan, and the CEO of ...

