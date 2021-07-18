Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, is pleased to announce that the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) has granted the patent covering the Marinosolv platform and its solubilizer properties. Specifically, the patent protects Marinosolv as a method for generating aqueous solutions of therapeutically or cosmetically relevant organic compounds that are insoluble or only slightly soluble in water. The Marinosolv platform enables the solubilization of many hardly soluble compounds, which opens new possibilities for precisely treating a multitude of diseases. "The Marinosolv patent in China is an important international reinforcement of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...