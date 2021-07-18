Andritz: Andritz Inc., a member of international technology Group Andritz, has been selected by Domtar Corporation to provide equipment and technical services for conversion of a power boiler and a recovery boiler at their Kingsport paper mill, in Kingsport, TN, USA. This mill will be converted into Domtar's first packaging facility. The scope of supply also includes boiler cleaning devices, pressure part upgrades, material handling equipment, air/flue gas system upgrades, and environmental equipment to enable the mill to meet the highest environmental standards.Andritz: weekly performance: 1.83% XB Systems: XB Systems AG, announced the signing of an investment deal with the US based Boustead banking group in order to raise additional working capital and list on Nasdaq by Q1 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...