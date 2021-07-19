- (PLX AI) - SGS first half year revenue CHF 3,100 million vs. estimate CHF 3,100 million.
- • Revenue was driven by the ongoing recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and by a significant contribution from acquired revenue
- • Organic revenue increased by 12.4%
- • H1 adjusted EBIT CHF 457 million vs. estimate CHF 418 million
- • H1 free cash flow CHF 93 million
- • Profit attributable to equity holders increased 59% to CHF 272 million
- • Cash flow was impacted by higher operating net working capital due to the increased level of activity over last year and an exceptionally low comparable at December 31, 2020
- • The overall recovery of the TIC industry continues to be affected by COVID-19 related challenges. This is impacting part of our network, CEO says
SGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de