H1 2021 revenue growth of 14.7 for Theranostics

Theranostics activity up 33.6% in the United States

Good performance for IVD, with growth of 10.4%

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and Theranostics, today announces its half-year revenue and cash position at June 30, 2021, data that is currently being audited.

H1 2021 revenue of €5.5 million

In thousands of euros June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Revenue* 5,482 4,871 +12.5% of which Theranostics revenue 2,766 2,410 +14.7% of which IVD revenue 2,716 2,461 +10.4% *Data currently being audited

Over the six months to June 30, 2021, Theradiag generated revenue of €5.5 million, compared with €4.9 million in the first half of 2020, giving growth of 12.5% despite an economic and public health context characterized by persistent difficulties accessing hospital treatment for patients undergoing immunotherapy in all countries.

Theranostics activity continued its growth, increasing by +14.7% in H1, notably driven by dynamic sales of the automated i-Track10. Marked by strong growth for a number of semesters now, for the first time Theranostics activity accounted for the majority of Theradiag's revenue over the first 6 months of 2021.

Theranostics activity undertaken in the United States in partnership with HalioDX generated revenue of €0.5 million, in line with the Company's development plan, and was thus up by 33.6%. In its export business, the Company has maintained a buoyant level of activity, with sales increasing by 27.4% to €1.3 million. Penalized by the maintaining of plans blancs emergency plans in hospitals, activity in France slowed slightly, slipping 5.2% compared with the first half of 2020 to €1.0 million.

IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) activity generated growth of +10.4%, with revenue totaling €2.7 million over the six months to June 30, 2021.

Cash position

At June 30, 2021, Theradiag had €1.4 million in net available cash, compared with €3.5 million at December 31, 2020. This difference is the result of cash lags, now resolved, totaling €0.5 million, as well as investments in R&D and international development, in line with Theradiag's strategic plan.

Bertrand de Castelnau, Theradiag's CEO, commented: "Our revenue growth of 12.5% in a difficult public health context again proves that Theradiag's business model is based on solid fundamentals. During the first half of 2021, our Theranostics activity continued its growth thanks to the deployment of the i-Track solution whose marketing was launched during the middle of the lockdown in 2020. The particularly buoyant Theranostics momentum in the United States highlights the success of our partnership with Halio DX in that strategic country. The first half was also marked by the launch of the Humabdiag project with the University of Tours that will enable us to obtain high-quality antibodies that are strategic for the Company's future. During the second half of 2021, we will maintain our investments in innovation and our international deployment efforts, notably in the United States

Pierre Morgon, Chairman of Theradiag's Board of Directors, added: "This first half of the year highlights the robust nature of the model shaped over recent years by Theradiag's teams, who have illustrated their performance in a crisis. Global leader in biotherapy monitoring, Theradiag has a real technological lead that it is continuing to maintain thanks to a sound investment policy. This positive dynamic is supported by a clear and ambitious strategic plan that cannot fail to provide Theradiag with a bright future

Reminder of the main H1 2021 highlights

January 2021: CE marking for the four new i-Tracker test kits, i-Tracker Vedolizumab, i-Tracker Anti-Vedolizumab, i-Tracker Ustekinumab and i-Tracker Anti-Ustekinumab on originator and biosimilar molecules

January 2021: Signing of a contract to supply Orgentec with quality control reagents

May 2021: Participation in Humabdiag, a large-scale research project targeting the bioproduction of monoclonal antibodies in Tours

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2020, the Company posted revenue of €10.4 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

