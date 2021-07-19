- (PLX AI) - Price target NOK 900.
|59,15
|59,90
|08:16
|59,35
|59,75
|08:16
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:46
Aker ASA Resumed with Buy at Nordea
|Fr
Aker ASA's (AKAAF) CEO Øyvind Eriksen on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
|Fr
Aker ASA 2021 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
|Fr
Aker ASA: Second Quarter and Half-Year Results 2021 - Record-High Net Asset Value of NOK 66.9 billion
OSLO, Norway, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Net Asset Value (NAV) of Aker ASA and holding companies ("Aker") increased by NOK 5.6 billion in the second quarter 2021, including dividend...
|Fr
|Aker ASA: Second Quarter and Half-Year Results 2021 - Record-High Net Asset Value of NOK 66.9 billion
|Fr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (Record Id 177951)
Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loan(s) issued by Nordea
Bank Abp with effect from 2021-07-19. Last day of trading is set to 2026-07-27.
The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured...
|Fr
First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument.
Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of July 19, 2021
Updated identifiers as of July 19, 2021:
Trading code:...
|09.07.
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CHANGE OF MARKET SEGMENT FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
NOTICE 9.7.2021 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES
CHANGE OF MARKET SEGMENT FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
Upon request by the issuer, the market segment for the instrument specified
below issued by...
|08.07.
Nach Artikel 9 SFDR: Nordea Asset Management startet weiteren nachhaltigen Aktienfonds
|AKER ASA
|61,50
|+2,50 %
|NORDEA BANK ABP
|9,621
|+1,05 %