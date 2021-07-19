

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Yamaha Corp. (YAMHF.PK) announced Monday that it has reviewed the CO2 emission reduction targets in its Environmental Plan 2050 first formulated in 2018.



The company now aims for carbon neutrality throughout all of its business activities, including across the life cycles of its products, by 2050. This includes emissions as a direct result of business activities, i.e., Scope 1 and 2; and emissions outside of these, i.e., Scope 3.



The company said the review of the Environmental Plan 2050 resets the vision for the Yamaha Motor group to aim for by 2050 as well as the targets to meet by 2030 and 2035, respectively.



Yamaha will formulate a medium-term plan every three years and advance initiatives and activities toward these targets.



Based on the review, the company now aims to halve emissions produced as a direct result of business activities by 2030 and then reduce them as much as 86 percent by 2050.



In the Scope 3 Targets, which are emissions produced from the Company's value chain, the company set a target for reduction of 24 percent in 2030 and 38 percent in 2035, with a further reduction to 90 percent by 2050.



