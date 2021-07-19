OTC Markets Group Welcomes Naked Wines plc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Naked Wines plc (AIM: WINE; OTCQX: NWINF), a company which connects winemakers to end consumers online, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Naked Wines plc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market.

Naked Wines plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NWINF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are delighted to welcome Naked Wines to the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading on OTCQX will enable Naked Wines, which is listed on London's AIM market, to expand their U.S. investor base and enhance their global liquidity. We look forward to providing the company and its investors with a transparent and efficient trading experience and all the benefits of our premium public market."

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Nick Devlin, Naked Wines Group Chief Executive, commented: "We are pleased to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX Market, the highest tier of the OTC market. Trading on OTCQX will provide US institutional and retail investors, and our colleagues, the opportunity to share our growth as we build on a breakthrough year for Naked Wines following an unprecedented channel shift to online, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic."

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Naked Wines plc

Naked Wines connects everyday wine drinkers with the world's best independent winemakers.

Why? Because we think it's a better deal for everyone. Talented winemakers get the support, funding and freedom they need to make the best wine they've ever made. The wine drinkers who support them get much better wine at much better prices than traditional retail.

It's a unique business model. Naked Wines customers commit to a fixed prepayment each month which goes towards their next purchase. Naked in turn funds the production costs for winemakers, generating savings that are passed back to its customers. It creates a virtuous circle that benefits both wine drinker and winemaker.

Our mission is to change the way the whole wine industry works for the better. In the last year, we have served more than 850,000 Angel members in the US, UK and Australia, making us a leading player in the fast-growing direct-to-consumer wine market.

Our customers (who we call Angels) have direct access to 235 of the world's best independent winemakers making over 1,500 quality wines in 19 different countries. We collaborate with some of the world's best independent winemakers like Matt Parish (Beringer, Stags' Leap) and 8-time Winemaker of the Year Daryl Groom (Penfolds Grange).

www.nakedwinesplc.co.uk/

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

