Singapore-based solar manufacturer Maxeon has unveiled the new Performance 3 AC panel, the latest addition to its AC range.From pv magazine Australia Maxeon's new Performance 3 AC solar PV module is the second product in its AC portfolio, following the introduction of the Maxeon 5 AC panel in late 2020. The new panel will be sold in Australia through authorized installation dealers under the SunPower brand, starting in the third quarter. While technical details about the new Performance 3 AC panel remain scant, it is available in four versions, with power outputs ranging from 370 W to 385 W, ...

