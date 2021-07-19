SThree: Half Year Results -3

DJ SThree: Half Year Results

SThree (STEM) SThree: Half Year Results 19-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2021 strong profit growth versus 2020 & 2019 CURRENTLY TRACKING AHEAD OF FY21 EXPECTATIONS SThree plc, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is today announcing its financial results for the six months ended 31 May 2021. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS HY 2021 HY 2020 Variance Constant Continuing operations (1) Adjusted (2) Reported Adjusted (2) Reported Movement (3) currency movement (4) Revenue (GBP million) 615.1 615.1 596.0 596.0 +3% +4% Net fees (GBP million) 164.3 164.3 149.9 149.9 +10% +10% Operating profit (GBP million) 28.1 28.2 13.9 14.3 +102% +106% Conversion ratio (%) 17.1% 17.2% 9.2% 9.5% +7.9% pts +8.0% pts Profit before tax (GBP million) 27.6 27.7 13.1 13.6 +110% +114% Basic earnings per share (pence) 14.4 14.5 6.1 6.4 +136% +140% Interim dividend per share (pence) 3.0 3.0 nil nil n/a n/a Net cash (GBP million) (5) 47.5 47.5 31.0 31.0 +53% +53%

(1) Excluding discontinued operations in Australia.

(2) Excluding the impact of GBP0.1 million in net exceptional income recognised (HY 2020: GBP0.4 million).

(3) Variance compares adjusted HY 2021 against adjusted HY 2020 to provide a like-for-like view.

(4) Variance compares adjusted HY 2021 against adjusted HY 2020 on a constant currency basis, whereby the prior period foreign exchange rates are applied to current and prior financial period results to remove the impact of exchange rate fluctuations.

(5) Net cash represents cash and cash equivalents less borrowings and bank overdrafts and excluding leases.

HALF-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS - Very strong operating profit growth, up 106% (1), driven by better market conditions, high demand for STEM skills,

and elevated contractor working hours that improved productivity. - Net fees up 10% YoY:

- Strong growth achieved in DACH (2) and the USA.

- Life Sciences and Technology net fees up significantly across the Group.

- Q2 net fees up 22% YoY (21% adjusted for working days (3)). - Contract and Permanent net fees up 8% and 18% respectively YoY. - Contractor order book (4) up 33% YoY. - Top five countries represent 86% of Group net fees, with Germany accounting for 33% and USA 25%. - Strong balance sheet with net cash as at 31 May 2021 of GBP47.5 million (HY 2020: GBP31.0 million). - Interim dividend approved at 3 pence per share, set at a level consistent with dividend cover target for the year

in the range of 2.5x to 3.0x. - Making good progress against our ESG targets, including

- Over 16,500 lives positively impacted in HY 2021.

- SThree's renewables business (6% of net fees) up 37% versus HY 2020, ahead of our target to double the share of

this business by 2024.

As Q2 2020 was significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Group has provided comparisons against 2019 for net fees and profit. The growth seen in 2021 vs 2019, across several regions and sectors, as well as for the Group, demonstrates very strong underlying performance across all of our businesses and the relevance of its differentiated, STEM-focused offering. Highlights vs 2019 include: - Q2 net fees up 8% vs 2019. - Group net fees for HY up 3% vs 2019. - Adjusted operating profit up 18% vs 2019.

(1) All YoY growth rates are expressed at constant currency and exclude Australia, which we exited in Q4 2020.

(2) DACH - Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

(3) Q2 2021 has one more working day vs Q2 2020 and flat vs Q2 2019.

(4) The contractor order book represents value of net fees until contractual end dates, assuming all contractual hours are worked.

Mark Dorman, CEO, commented:

"We are delighted to report strong overall performance in the first half, driven by the hard work of our teams across the globe. Our profit has grown substantially from HY 2020, and has surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, reflecting the strength of the business and our growth trajectory.

Profit growth was driven by improving market conditions, including especially strong demand for STEM skills, and productivity growth.

We are making good progress towards our key strategic ambitions, taking market share in our core regions and investing in our infrastructure to build a world class operational platform.

In line with our commitment to building a sustainable future for all, we are proud to report that over 16,500 lives were positively impacted by SThree in the first half of the 2021 financial year. We significantly strengthened our position as talent providers to the low carbon transition and grew our renewables business by 37% in the first half of 2021 compared to HY 2020.

The momentum built across the first half has continued into current trading, with strong KPIs on new placement activity and contractor retention rates; consequently, we now anticipate we will be ahead of current market consensus expectations for FY 2021.

As previously communicated, we remain mindful of changing contractor behaviour and annual leave backlogs in the second half. We will be increasing investment in our people and our "go-to-market" proposition in the coming months, which, although crucial in driving our long-term success, will impact on productivity in the short term. Nevertheless, we continue to be focused on the execution of our strategy, whatever the external circumstances, and remain fully committed to the ongoing delivery of the long-term ambitions for all of our stakeholders."

Analyst conference call

SThree is hosting a webinar for analysts today at 09:30 GMT. If you would like to register for the webinar, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk

A video overview of the results from the CEO, Mark Dorman, and CFO, Alex Smith, is available to watch here: https:// bit.ly/STEM_H1_overview

SThree will issue its Q3 trading update on 13 September 2021.

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. It is the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 9,000 clients in 14 countries.

The Group's c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors.

SThree plc is quoted on the Premium Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY.

Chief Executive Officer's STATEMENT

We are proud to deliver a strong set of first half results. Our purpose of 'bringing skilled people together to build the future' and our strategy, positioned at the centre of the secular trends of STEM and flexible working, enabled us to deliver a strong performance despite the ongoing uncertainty in the external environment. It is evident from our performance that we have the right strategy, are in the right markets, and our teams are executing well against our strategy. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our people, who have persevered despite the circumstances to achieve these results.

We continue to implement a number of strategic initiatives including strengthening our leadership capability and building diversity and inclusion across the business, in line with our focus on finding, developing and retaining great people. At the same time, we are investing in our technology infrastructure, our marketing and communications team and our go-to-market positioning, as part of our strategy to create a world-class operational platform. Our core purpose guides the business and therefore our position as a responsible business is central to all we do; I am pleased to provide further details on progress against our ESG commitments in this report.

While progress is being made in the vaccination programmes under way in our key markets, this is a global health crisis with a greater human impact globally in the first half of 2021 than the whole of 2020. The crisis continues, and our operations remain in the 'ongoing management' stage of our three-stage crisis response framework. In a number of markets, we are putting in place our policy around hybrid working, in which our people will be able to choose the most effective balance between home and office working, leading to greater workplace flexibility and the ability to attract diverse and top talent in every market.

Financial performance overview

The Group's trading performance in the first half was strong, with a pleasing performance in Q1 accelerating into Q2, with excellent results across all regions and sectors. We are delighted to record net fees of GBP164.3m, a 10% increase in constant currency on the prior year, with both Contract and Permanent performing well. This compares favourably against the pre-COVID operating environment, and we achieved growth versus 2019, demonstrating the relevance of our offering.

Adjusted operating profit for the period was GBP28.1 million (reported operating profit was GBP28.2 million). This was driven primarily by net fee growth, as well as increased productivity per head which was up 32% YoY in the period. While we expect this to revert to more normal levels as less hours are worked on average per day as COVID-19 restrictions ease, we still aim to retain an increased level of productivity compared to 2019 as we increase investment in headcount, by leveraging the operational improvements we have established over the last year.

STEM skills in demand

Over the last six months, demand for our specialist STEM candidates has risen significantly which is reflected in the increase in underlying placement activity. A proportion of this is the result of a general rebound in the overall recruitment market, but there is no doubt that the demand for STEM skills is higher than the majority of the market and has been accelerated by the pandemic. The call for STEM expertise is also coming from a broader client base than before, as businesses in every sector are employing people with these particular skills.

Over the period we leveraged our position at the centre of STEM to ensure we have the best pipeline of candidates, through initiatives including nurturing specialist candidate communities and encouraging new entrants to the market with educational virtual events.

Technology and Life Sciences have been in particular demand in the period, with net fees up 12% and 24% in constant currency, respectively. Within Technology, skills such as Mobile Development and Business Intelligence/data have seen increasing demand, as businesses focus on re-building their supply chains and business operations for a more digital world. For example, our US business supplied 30 roles into a large regional store chain in the period, to help the client upgrade its content management systems, improve its site and its mobile app to better connect with customers.

Life Sciences has clearly been at the forefront over the past six months, and this trend should continue as investment in healthcare increases and the sector becomes increasingly digital. Deloitte predicts that health spending will be USUSD8.3 trillion in the USA alone by 2040[1]. Across our markets we see strong demand for Clinical Operations, Quality Assurance, Clinical Research & Development skills. As an example, one of our clients, a major medical device organisation, was faced in 2021 with new legislation requiring automation of quality management systems to ensure a more stringent digital process. Over the past six months we partnered them, placing 10 subject matter experts onto the project who were able to accurately guide it to FDA compliance.

Flexible working

The secular trend of flexible working has accelerated as a result of the pandemic and the increased adoption of technology. We believe that working habits have changed forever as businesses and candidates adopt new working practices for the long term. There is a global move towards increased use of contingent workforces, shorter job tenures and rapidly growing societal preferences towards remote or hybrid working arrangements.

The requirements of clients and contractors are now more complicated than before and, as a result, the potential opportunities are broader. For example, with the rise of remote working, clients have access to larger pools of talent, as they are not restricted to recruiting candidates within their close proximity. Tighter regulation has also meant that contractors place more value on working with fully compliant recruiters, and all businesses must manage different challenges such as virtual onboarding, cultural integration and structuring hybrid working.

Within the broader demand for flexible working, we are now seeing the Employed Contractor Model ('ECM') becoming increasingly popular. ECM, where contractors are directly employed by SThree rather than the client, has many benefits including the removal of complexity and compliance concerns for our clients. It is the predominant model in the US and fast growing in Europe. For SThree, it brings attractive margins, c.40% higher than the freelance model. We have seen ECM grow as a proportion of our Contract net fees, from 22% in 2019, to 29% in 2020, reaching 31% in 2021.

As experienced providers of both Permanent and Contract staff we offer our clients fully compliant, end-to-end, full-service staffing solutions. We respond at scale to the most complex STEM hiring needs. We are increasingly finding this point of differentiation means we are gaining market share.

Building a sustainable future

Our purpose of 'bringing skilled people together to build the future' guides all our activities. We are committed to empowering a sustainable future through STEM.

The Group's long-term commitment to the environment and society has laid the foundations for our ESG strategy, which focuses on three key areas of building: - a green future; - an inclusive workforce for the future; - on our business ethics.

These areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and are integral to the successful execution of the Group's broader growth strategy.

We are delighted to have strengthened our position as talent providers to the low-carbon transition, including growing our renewables business by 37% in the first half of 2021 compared to HY 2020, ahead of our target to double the share of this business by 2024. To engage both clients and candidates in the growth of renewable energy we delivered learning and development events to over 160 people in the energy industry in the first half of 2021.

We are passionate about gender equality in STEM and collaborated with clients to deliver impactful events to their colleagues and to women within our candidate community. In the first half of this year, we delivered 14 events to support women in the tech industry, with over one thousand people attending on topics such as self-advocacy, imposter syndrome and equal pay.

The Group's ESG targets and initial progress delivered were outlined in our Impact Report published on 29 April 2021 and we continue to see strong progress against our targets:

To positively impact To double the share of our To increase gender 150,000 lives by global renewables business by To reduce our absolute carbon representation at 2024 2024 emissions by 20% by 2024 leadership levels to 50/50 by 2024 Progress 40,425 lives positively impacted 37% growth in our renewables -56% reduction in 2020 from 36% women in by SThree since 1 net fees in HY YoY. 2019 (baseline year). leadership positions. Dec 2019. 16,532 lives positively impacted: 10,345 accessed Decent Work through At HY 2021 our renewables SThree placements. business has increased by 47% versus HY 2019 (baseline year). -73% carbon reduction in HY in 2021 half 1,644 accessed our comparison to 2020. Maintained levels of year career support Completed climate related women represented activities programme. scenario analysis for the (Please note COVID-19 across leadership energy market to identify risks restrictions continue to roles. 1,770 accessed and opportunities. impact our offices and community programmes therefore carbon emissions.) we support. 2,773 accessed career development opportunities hosted by SThree. Deliver sustainable value to our Create a world-class Alignment to candidates and To be a leader in the best STEM operational platform through Find, develop and strategic customers. markets we chose to serve. data, technology and retain great people. pillars infrastructure. Find, develop and retain great people. SDG 4. Quality SDG 7. Affordable and clean SDG 13. Climate action SDG 10. Reduced Education energy inequalities Relevant UN Sustainable SDG 8. Decent Work SDG 13. Climate action Development and economic growth

Goals SDG 17. Partnerships for the SDG 10. Reduced goals inequalities

Strategy and execution

Our strategic pillars guide how we drive the business and reflect how we build on our unique position in the market: 1. Leveraging our position at the centre of STEM to deliver sustainable value to our candidates and clients. 2. Create a world-class operational platform through data, technology and infrastructure. 3. To be a leader in the markets we choose to serve. 4. Find, develop and retain great people.

We made good progress in the period, for example, in finding, retaining and developing great people with the strengthening of the senior team. At Board level, this includes the recent appointment of Andrew Beach as CFO designate. Andrew has over 13 years' experience in listed companies and global experience of business transformation; we are confident he will be very valuable to the business as we pursue long-term sustainable growth. We appointed a new President of the US business, Sunny Akerman, who brings experience in driving significant growth, reflecting the strength of our ambitions in the region - the biggest global STEM market and one which is highly fragmented. To help us further articulate our unique position in the market and reflecting the importance of the more complex information landscape we operate in, we have also appointed Rebecca Matts as the Group Communications Director to lead our Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs.

Diversity, Equality and Inclusion has never been more of an imperative, both internally at SThree as well as for our clients. In the first half we launched several projects to drive these values across the business and move us towards our stated goal of increasing gender representation at all leadership levels to 50/50 by 2024. This includes updating our talent acquisition and career progression processes. In addition, we have designed and developed in-house executive leadership DE&I training, grown our DE&I network, and delivered key awareness days and internal webinars with over 1,000 attendees. We recognise the importance of external expertise and have partnered with leading experts to advance our knowledge and strategy; this includes our CEO Action Pledge in the US and Investing in Ethnicity in the UK. More detail on our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion work is available in the ESG Impact Report published in April 2021.

Keeping in mind our 2024 ambitions, as outlined at the 2019 Capital Markets Day, we have also maintained a focus on taking market share and improving productivity. We are confident we have continued to make sustainable gains in both over the period. Investments in our world-class operational platform include opening a number of offices as well as upgrading our technology to reduce risk. The strides we have made improving our operational execution are demonstrated in the continued growth of our net promoter score, which stands at 53 over the first half, up one point on FY 2020.

Current trading and outlook

The second half began strongly, as the sales activity momentum built across the first half continued into current trading. New placement activity remains buoyant, contractor retention rates are strong, and consequently the Group now anticipates it will be ahead of current market consensus expectations for FY 2021.

As previously communicated, we remain mindful of changing contractor behaviour and annual leave backlogs in the second half. We will be increasing investment in our people and our "go-to-market" proposition in the coming months, which, although crucial in driving our long-term success, will impact on productivity in the short term. Nevertheless, we continue to be focused on the execution of our strategy, whatever the external circumstances, and we remain fully committed to the ongoing delivery of the long-term ambitions for all of our stakeholders.

Group OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Overview

The Group is encouraged by its performance in the first half with net fees up 10%* and strong growth achieved in Q2 (up 22%* YoY) following a Q1 performance which was pleasing against a challenging backdrop (down 1%YoY). The Group is well diversified. Its top five countries representing 86% of Group net fees, with Germany accounting for 33% and USA 25%.

Net fees were also up 3%* on HY 2019, with a strong Q2 performance in Contract up 6%* driven by the majority of our top countries. We saw strong growth in Permanent net fees in Q2 up 13%* driven by our two largest Permanent markets, USA and Germany.

Our strategic focus on our Contract business continues to deliver good growth with net fees up 8%* YoY in HY and up 18%* in Q2. The contractor order book increased by 33%* YoY (Q1 up 1%* YoY), reflecting the high demand for skilled contractors across our markets. Our Contract business accounts for 74% of Group net fees.

Permanent net fees were up 18%* YoY in HY driven by a rise of 36%* in Q2 as we saw a strong rebound in demand for Permanent placements. DACH and USA, our two largest Permanent markets, were up 13%* and 57%* respectively YoY. Our Japan business, which is predominately Permanent, saw net fees grow by 24%* YoY.

Adjusted operating profit was GBP28.1 million (HY 2020: GBP13.9 million), up 106%* YoY and we are well positioned for the second half of the year as we continue to make targeted investments and benefit from a strong contractor book. Encouragingly, adjusted operating profit was also up 18%* on 2019 levels.

Group period-end headcount was down 14% YoY with average headcount down 16% YoY. Sequentially, Group headcount is down 3% on the year-end 2020. Over the next six months we will be accelerating our headcount investment, in line with our previously stated strategy to focus on specific niches within sectors and markets where we continue to drive market share gains. We increased productivity per head 32% YoY in the period, although we do expect this to normalise to some extent. Our ambition overall is to use what we have learned in the last year and retain an increased focus on productivity alongside headcount growth, as we continue to deliver our 2024 ambitions.

In what has been a challenging period for our teams, the quality of our management and increasing expertise in our niche markets is driving us forward on our journey to become the number one STEM talent provider in the best global STEM markets. We are committed to ensuring that SThree is well positioned over the long term and are confident we can continue to exploit the accelerating secular trends of STEM and flexible working across global markets and deliver our long-term ambitions.

* In constant currency

Group

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In constant currency) HY 2021 Mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 21 (2%) - (1%) 75% 25% Q2 21 +18% +36% +22% 74% 26% HY 21 +8% +18% +10% 74% 26% Breakdown of net fees HY 2021 HY 2020 FY 2020 Geographical split EMEA excluding DACH 36% 40% 38% DACH 36% 33% 34% USA 25% 24% 25% APAC 3% 3% 3% 100% 100% 100% Sector split Technology 47% 45% 45% Life Sciences 24% 22% 23% Engineering 20% 22% 22% Banking & Finance 7% 9% 8% Other sectors 2% 2% 2% 100% 100% 100%

Business Mix

Contract is well suited to our STEM market focus and geographical mix, and it remained the key area of focus throughout the period.

Our Contract business showed good growth, testament to the strength of our strategy and ongoing demand for contractors, with net fees up 8%* in the period. Average Contract sales headcount was down in the period, though we saw strong productivity growth across all regions. Contract now accounts for 74% of Group net fees. Contract margin is at 21.3% up from 20.3% in HY 2020. The period ended with contractor numbers of 10,041 (HY 2020: 8,774), up 14% YoY.

Our Permanent business saw net fees increase 18%* in the period. DACH, our largest Permanent market was up 13%* in the period with USA net fees up 57%*. Our business in Japan saw growth of 24%*. We have seen an increase in Permanent average fee up 4%* YoY in the period. Whilst average Permanent sales headcount was down in the half year, we saw strong productivity growth across all regions and investing strategically in our key Permanent markets will be a core focus in the period ahead.

* In constant currency

Operational review by reporting segment

EMEA excluding DACH (36% of Group net fees)

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In constant currency) HY 2021 Mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 21 (11%) (27%) (14%) 87% 13% Q2 21 +9% +18% +10% 85% 15% HY 21 (2%) (7%) (2%) 86% 14%

EMEA excluding DACH is our largest region comprising businesses in Belgium, Dubai. France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

The Netherlands, our largest country in the region, delivered a robust performance in the period with net fees up 8%*. Notable performances were delivered in Life Sciences, up 13%* YoY, driven by increased placements across Clinical Research and Development and Quality Assurance, as well as Engineering up 24%* YoY, with particular focus on Project Management and Construction. Contract was up 8%* in the period and Permanent up 7%*.

