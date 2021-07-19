New talent to address opportunity in connected insurance, fleet management, and mobility markets which are expected to reach global value of US$1 trillion by 2025.

OCTO Telematics, the leading insurance and fleet telematics services and analytics provider, today announced plans to hire more than 100 people as part of its 'Smart Data, Smarter People' program.

"Investment in top talent is indicative of the importance we place on continuous innovation to help organizations thrive by leveraging data and analytics to address fast-changing consumer needs", said Paolo Codazzi, Group Chief HR Organisation Officer, OCTO Telematics. "We are focused on developing our team with top talent from diverse cultural backgrounds that will not only be well versed in current and emerging technologies, but also in designing the mobility of the future."

If the recruitment of ICT profiles mainly concerns the Rome office, the inclusion of commercial figures and those dedicated to business development concern other markets in which OCTO is growing, such as the United States and Europe. In addition to selected recent successful hirings in the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain and, last but not least, Italy we are pleased to announce that the OCTO's Team in the UK is strengthened by the addition of 4 key leaders.

Vernon Bonser, joint OCTO Telematics as UK Commercial VP, after 21 years spent in the Fleet and Video Telematics market working, among others, for Cybit Masternaut, Webfleet (formerly TomTom Telematics) and VisionTrack. Travis Kenny, as Sales Manager UK, joining with a strong background that includes Vision Track, Ryder System Inc and Tantalum Innovations.

Finally, two Global Stream Leaders, will be based out of the UK: Andy Walters as Global Stream Leader Fleet Trucks and Henry Peacock as Global Stream Leader Industrial. The combined skillset and experience of these four leaders is the evidence of OCTO's ambitious growth strategy.

Connected vehicle services amounted to US$400 billion in 2018 and may reach US$1 million by 2025. Between 2019 and 2030 the number of self-driving vehicles sold each year globally will increase from 50,000 to more than 18 million, revolutionising car use and the entire concept of mobility. OCTO's 'Smart Data, Smart People' program will strengthen the company's technological and market leadership in connected services and solutions with an infusion of advanced technical skills in big data, data science, analytics and telematics. The talent will also bolster the company's commitment to capabilities that advance OCTO's Vision Zero (zero accidents, zero congestion, zero pollution) efforts globally.

About OCTO Telematics

Founded in 2002, OCTO is a leading provider of telematic services and advanced data analytics for the Insurance sector, and increasingly one of the leading companies offering solutions for Fleet Telematics and Smart Mobility. With OCTO's unique propositions already established in the field of Insurtech and Smart Mobility, OCTO continues to expand in new sectors and international markets. In the context of an increasingly connected world, OCTO's advanced analytics and its set of IoT Big Data generate actionable analytics, giving life to a new era of Smart Telematics. Today it has over 5.5 million connected users and the largest database of vehicle telematics data in the world, with over 290 billion miles of driving data collected and 485.000 claims and insurance events analyzed. It also manages over 400.000 vehicle rentals per month.

For more information, go to www.octotelematics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005038/en/

Contacts:

OCTO Telematics Media contact:

Adriana Zambon

Mob.0039 339 3995640

press@octotelematics.com