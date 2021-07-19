The financing round is led by new investor Verdane with broad participation from existing shareholders including PropTech1, Creathor, IBB Ventures and Axel Springer Digital Ventures

Wunderflats, the leading platform for temporary furnished housing in Germany, announces a $21 million growth funding round to further pursue their vision to be Europe's most customer-centric housing company where you can simply rent homes online.

Wunderflats founders Jan Hase and Arkadi Jampolski (Photo: Business Wire)

"Tenants trying to find mid-to-long-term housing in Germany and across Europe face numerous obstacles and often experience discrimination in the rental process," says Jan Hase, co-founder and CEO at Wunderflats. "We strive to build the most customer-centric housing company in Europe that enables people to find their new home easily and in a fair manner. During the course of the COVID-pandemic, the trend of people living and working temporarily in different cities or even countries increased. Due to the emergence of new and more flexible work environments, the demand for temporary housing will increase even more, and so will the need for temporary furnished housing."

With the growth capital, the company announced plans to expand to Europe and to further invest in its product. Lead investor Verdane is one of Northern Europe's most active investors in digital consumer and software businesses, with a track record of successfully supporting technology-enabled companies such as EasyPark, Desenio, momox and smava to scale operations and develop new markets. Verdane's current portfolio holds 20 digital consumer and software businesses, with more than $3 billion of investor commitments across nine funds.

"Housing markets across Europe today face a significant gap in the mid-to-long term rental sector that Wunderflats fills successfully,' says Maroje Guertl, Principal at Verdane. "Drawing on its strength as the leader in Europe's largest housing market, Wunderflats has demonstrated resilience in the face of a global pandemic, growing demand by 58% in 2020 while the global hospitality industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. The relevance of this business model will only increase as the 'work from anywhere' and extended stays trend continue to grow in popularity. We look forward to partnering with the stellar team at Wunderflats to expand the offering across Europe."

Verdane is investing in Wunderflats through a combination of primary and secondary capital.

About Wunderflats

Wunderflats is the market leader for temporary furnished housing in Germany. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2015 by Jan Hase and Arkadi Jampolski and has over 100 employees. Wunderflats connects tenants, property owners and companies with a vision to be Europe's most customer-centric housing company where you can simply rent homes online.

